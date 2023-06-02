Sophia Knauff cheers on Madilyn DeLawyer after handing of the baton in Rice Lake's 400-meter relay that placed first in their heat during Friday's action at the state track meet.
Avery Ash gets Rice Lake's 800-meter relay started during Friday's prelims.
Adaline Sheplee get ready to pass the baton in Sophia Knauff in the 800-meter relay prelim.
Eliana Sheplee finishes ahead of the pack in her prelim of the 400.
Eliana Sheplee finished third in her heat of the 100.
Nathan Carroll was seventh in the shot put.
Parker Owens finished 13th in the shot put.
Madilyn DeLawyer placed 11th in the triple jump.
Jacob Madsen just missed out on the finals of the 110 hurdles after taking 11th.
Kaden Willger runs his heat of the 110 hurdles as the freshman finished 15th.
The Rice Lake girls 400- and 800-meter relays have advanced to the finals after day one of the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday in La Crosse.
Eliana Sheplee also advanced to the finals in 100, 200 and 400.
