In a four-team Big Rivers track and field invite held in River Falls on Tuesday, the Rice Lake girls took first place, while the boys team finished runner-up.

The Warrior girls scored 106 points to finish 28 points in front of New Richmond in second. The New Richmond boys scored 94 to top the standings as the Warriors finished with 78.

