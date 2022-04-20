EAU CLAIRE — Ava and Sophia Knauff finished first and second, respectively, in the 400-meter race to lead the Rice Lake track and field team at Tuesday's Eau Claire Memorial invite.

Connor Durand added a win for the boys team as he tied for lead by clearing 9 feet. Jaysn Judkins was runner-up for the Warriors in the 400 in a time of 54.66.

