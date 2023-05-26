Division 3 track and field sectional at Cameron 5-25-23

Lauren Pearson set a new school record in the long jump in taking third at Thursday's Division 3 sectional meet in Cameron.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Lauren Pearson has qualified for state in the long and high jumps to lead the Cameron track and field teams at Thursday's Division 3 sectional held in Cameron.

Also qualifying for next week's state meet was Lexi Kuffel in the 400 meters and the girls 800 relay of Kuffel, Pearson, Maddie Severt and Jordyn Lundequam.

