BLOOMER — Lexi Kuffel scored a win in the 400-meters in leading the Cameron track and field team at Tuesday's Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer.

Kuffel raced around the track in one minute, and 3.32 seconds to win the event by 0.12 over Fall Creek's Emallie Sorenson.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments