WIAA state track and field meet 6-3-23

The Cameron girls 800-meter relay of (top left, clockwise) Lexi Kuffel, Lauren Pearson, Maddie Severt and Jordyn Lundequam receive their medals on the podium after taking sixth.

LA CROSSE — The Cameron girls track and field team placed two events on the podium during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse.

Lexi Kuffel became the first Comet girl in team history to reach the podium in an individual event as the sophomore placed sixth in 400-meter finals. Kuffel broke her own school record with a time of 58.62 seconds. Kuffel had placed fourth in her prelim heat on Friday, which was sixth overall.

