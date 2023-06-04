...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Cameron girls 800-meter relay of (top left, clockwise) Lexi Kuffel, Lauren Pearson, Maddie Severt and Jordyn Lundequam receive their medals on the podium after taking sixth.
LA CROSSE — The Cameron girls track and field team placed two events on the podium during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse.
Lexi Kuffel became the first Comet girl in team history to reach the podium in an individual event as the sophomore placed sixth in 400-meter finals. Kuffel broke her own school record with a time of 58.62 seconds. Kuffel had placed fourth in her prelim heat on Friday, which was sixth overall.
