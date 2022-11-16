...Slippery Roadways Expected from New and Refreezing Snow...
Area roads are snow covered and slippery, with patches of ice from
snow that melted during the day yesterday. The road condition
maps put out by our DOT partners are indicating most roadways
being at least partially covered, with conditions slowly
deteriorating as more light snow continues to fall. The morning
commute will likely be impacted.
Please use caution while driving this morning and be prepared to
encounter slippery roads, especially those that have yet to
receive treatment. Give snowplows extra room to move and take
things slow this morning.
Rice Lake soccer celebrates as the clock runs out in claiming its 10th straight regional title.
The fall sports for Rice Lake Warrior athletics came to close as the girls swim and dive team put a cap on the season at the state championships on Friday night. This fall may not have rivaled last year when three Warrior teams qualified for state but there was still plenty of team and individual success that can give Rice Lake teams strong hope for big years next fall.
Warrior boys soccer was just an official’s determination from a return trip to state as Rice Lake had its season end after 4-3 shootout loss to Rhinelander. It was another successful postseason run for the Warriors, who won their 10th consecutive regional championship and reached the sectional title game for the fourth straight season.
