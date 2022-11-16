Rice Lake boys soccer vs. Baldwin-Woodville 10-22-22

Rice Lake soccer celebrates as the clock runs out in claiming its 10th straight regional title.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The fall sports for Rice Lake Warrior athletics came to close as the girls swim and dive team put a cap on the season at the state championships on Friday night. This fall may not have rivaled last year when three Warrior teams qualified for state but there was still plenty of team and individual success that can give Rice Lake teams strong hope for big years next fall.

Warrior boys soccer was just an official’s determination from a return trip to state as Rice Lake had its season end after 4-3 shootout loss to Rhinelander. It was another successful postseason run for the Warriors, who won their 10th consecutive regional championship and reached the sectional title game for the fourth straight season.

