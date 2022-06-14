Rice Lake softball vs. Eau Claire Memorial 4-22-22

Lexi Halvorson collects a base hit in a game against Eau Claire Memorial on April 22.

Rice Lake junior Lexi Halvorson has been named to the Big Rivers All-Conference second team for the 2022 softball season.

Halvorson batted .260 this season and had .383 on-base percentage. She led the Warriors with five doubles and was tied for second with 10 runs batted in. Highlights for Halvorson this season also included a walk-off hit to give Rice Lake a win over Menomonie on May 9.

