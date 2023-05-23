Rice Lake softball vs. Altoona 5-23-23

The Warriors celebrate a two-run home run by Madi Rowe in Rice Lake’s playoff win on Tuesday over Altoona.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Behind a quick start and quality pitching, the Rice Lake softball team won its Division 2 playoff opener 11-4 on Tuesday against Altoona.

The fourth-seeded Warriors (7-16) got four RBIs from Madi Rowe on a home run and triple. Emily Kalina collected two hits and Addison Seelow scored twice.

