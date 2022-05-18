The Rice Lake softball had eight hits but nine batters left on base prevented the Warriors from finding the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Menomonie in the regular season finale on Tuesday.

Menomonie (4-10, 9-15) held a narrow 2-0 margin after four innings but the Mustangs got three in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away. Menomonie had 11 hits in the game.

