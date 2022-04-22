CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Rice Lake softball team was back on the field for the first time in nine days as the Warriors were taken down 7-1 by undefeated Chippewa Falls.

The Warriors pushed across their lone run in the seventh. Kamryn Kunz singled to start the frame and raced around the bases on a double from Lexi Halvorson.

