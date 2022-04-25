Rice Lake softball vs. Eau Claire Memorial 4-22-22

Second baseman Nancy Avila-Alcaraz makes a throw to first base during the Warriors' win over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

The Rice Lake softball team earned its first win with authority with a 13-1 drubbing of Eau Claire Memorial on Friday in Rice Lake.

The Warriors scored six runs apiece in both the first and second innings to jump ahead by double digits and later end the game after five innings.

Photo galley: Rice Lake softball vs. Eau Claire Memorial 4-22-22

Rice Lake Warrior softball defeated Eau Claire Memorial 13-1 on Friday, April 22 in Rice Lake.

1 of 14

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments