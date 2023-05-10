Rice Lake softball vs. Hudson 5-9-23

Third baseman Addison Seelow makes a throw to first for the out during the Warriors' game against Hudson on May 9.

A close contest got away from the Rice Lake softball team in a 7-2 loss against Hudson on May 9 in Rice Lake.

After four scoreless innings between the two teams Hudson (7-7, 6-5) pushed across two runs in the top of the fifth. Rice Lake (6-10, 2-9) came back with its first run to make it a one-run ballgame.

