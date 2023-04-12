Kamryn Kunz struck out 12 batters in five scoreless innings, while Emily Kalina hit a grand slam as the Rice Lake softball team shut out Bloomer 12-0 in Tuesday's nonconference matchup in Bloomer.

Rice Lake (3-1) scored all 12 of its runs in the third inning which included Kalina's homer with the bases full. Kalina, Emily Mofle and Addison Seelow each had a two-hit game for the Warriors.

