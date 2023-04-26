Mallory Duerkop had three hits and six RBIs as the Cameron softball team topped Ladysmith 11-7 in game one of Tuesday's Heart O' North matchup in Ladysmith.

The Comets continued the strong play offensively as Sarah Weber had two hits and drove in four runs to win 13-10 in game two and give Cameron a doubleheader sweep.

