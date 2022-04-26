Cameron softball vs. Ashland 4-21-22

Zoe Rubenzer chases down a fly ball.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

After picking up its first win last week over Ashland, the Cameron softball team then dropped a pair of games at Cumberland in a doubleheader on Friday.

The Comets were at Hayward on Tuesday evening before hosting St. Croix Falls on Thursday. Cameron has a home nonconference game against Grantsburg on Friday.

Cali Romsos drops down a bunt during the Comets victory over Ashland on Thursday in Cameron.

