Cameron softball vs. Ladysmith 5-20-22

Cameron shortstop Gretta Hall makes a throw during a playoff game against Ladysmith.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Cameron junior Gretta Hall was selected to the Heart O' North All-Conference second team for the 2022 softball season.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Cali Romsos and junior Khalia Evans.

