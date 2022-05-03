Cameron softball vs. Hayward 5-2-22

Cameron shortstop Sarah Weber makes a tag on a Hayward runner attempting to steal second base.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

CAMERON — A close game turned quickly leaving the Cameron softball team on the wrong end of a 15-1 loss to Hayward on Monday in a Heart O' North matchup.

Hayward (6-1, 9-1) held a five-run advantage through four innings but the Hurricanes pushed across 10 on eight hits in the sixth to end the game an inning early.

