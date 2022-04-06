Cameron softball vs. Unity 6-9-21

Khalia Evans hits for the Comets during a playoff game last season. Evans was an all-conference honorable mention in 2021 and will be one of the top bats in the Comets lineup this season.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Cameron softball team will look to ascend the Heart O’ North standings this year with some strong offensive pieces back.

Last year Cameron was 6-15 overall and in eighth place at 4-12 in their first spring playing in the Heart O’ North.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments