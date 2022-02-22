Rice Lake Ski team

Competing at the alpine skiing state championships were (front row, from left) Ellyn Gargulak, Kaelyn Ostenson, Natalie Nolin, Shelby Erickson, Paula Gamerdinger and Megan Dunlavy. Second row: Djanko Shuler-Masci, Gavin Stenseth, Arsen Crisler, Andrew Nelson, Ben Nuebel, Jack Grundin and coach Jill Dunlavy. Not pictured: Dorothy Grundin and coach Chad Brueggeman.

 Photo submitted

LA CROSSE — Both boys and girls teams for Rice Lake took 18th as the Wisconsin State Alpine Skiing Championships at Mt. La Crosse on Sunday and Monday.

Senior Andrew Nelson led all Warriors in taking 44th overall out of 157 boys in action as all skiers compete in slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom. Senior Arsen Crisler placed 64th, while sophomore Gavin Stenseth was 82nd, freshman Jack Grundin 11th, junior Ben Nuebel 120th and sophomore Djanko Shuler-Masci 123rd.

The girls were led by junior Shelby Erickson in 51st out of 148 racers. Sophomore Natalie Nolin was 62nd, junior Dorothy Grundin 79th, freshman Ellyn Gargulak 86th and junior Kaelyn Ostenson 128th.

Also a part of the Blue Hills Ski team is Shell Lake sophomore Megan Dunlavy, who was 23rd overall.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments