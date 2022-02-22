...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Chisago County.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Competing at the alpine skiing state championships were (front row, from left) Ellyn Gargulak, Kaelyn Ostenson, Natalie Nolin, Shelby Erickson, Paula Gamerdinger and Megan Dunlavy. Second row: Djanko Shuler-Masci, Gavin Stenseth, Arsen Crisler, Andrew Nelson, Ben Nuebel, Jack Grundin and coach Jill Dunlavy. Not pictured: Dorothy Grundin and coach Chad Brueggeman.
LA CROSSE — Both boys and girls teams for Rice Lake took 18th as the Wisconsin State Alpine Skiing Championships at Mt. La Crosse on Sunday and Monday.
Senior Andrew Nelson led all Warriors in taking 44th overall out of 157 boys in action as all skiers compete in slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom. Senior Arsen Crisler placed 64th, while sophomore Gavin Stenseth was 82nd, freshman Jack Grundin 11th, junior Ben Nuebel 120th and sophomore Djanko Shuler-Masci 123rd.
The girls were led by junior Shelby Erickson in 51st out of 148 racers. Sophomore Natalie Nolin was 62nd, junior Dorothy Grundin 79th, freshman Ellyn Gargulak 86th and junior Kaelyn Ostenson 128th.
Also a part of the Blue Hills Ski team is Shell Lake sophomore Megan Dunlavy, who was 23rd overall.
