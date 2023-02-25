Rice Lake gymnast Avery Ash is headed back to state after the sophomore won the all-around title at Friday night's Division 2 sectional meet in Antigo.

Ash won the vault, balance beam and floor exercise on her way to a 35.225 all-around score. This gave her a 0.25 advantage over second place Kyla Krause of Medford/Colby.

