MENOMONIE — Rice Lake's Avery Ash earned a conference title in the vault at Saturday's Big Rivers gymnastics championship meet.

Ash scored 9.3 in the event to win by 0.05 over Eau Claire North/Memorial's Emma Loen. Ash paced the Warriors with an all-around score of 34.75, a personal best, to tie for fourth. Rice Lake was sixth as a team at 120.9, 0.35 behind its season-best score.

Winning the conference tournament title was Eau Claire North/Memorial with a score of 136.775, as Chippewa Falls was runner-up at 136.75. Loen won the all-around title at 35.95.

Also in the vault for the Warriors, Justine Berg scored 8.4, while Hannah Bender got a 8.2 and Kallahan Bowman 8. Reese Aaby received 7.8 for vault. Ash was runner-up with a 9.05 for the balance beam. Bowman earned a 7 and Berg 6.725. Aaby finished with a 6.4 and Bender got 5.825.

Competing in the floor exercise Ash took third at 8.975, Aaby scored 7.475 and Berg got a 7. Bella Nordquist received a score of 6.925 and Bender was at 6.825. Ash got a 7.425 for 22nd in the uneven bars, with Berg 25th at 7.2 Bowman scored a personal-best 6.65, Aaby finished at 6.175 and Bender received a 5.675.

In addition to Ash for all-around scores, Berg got a 29.325 for 18th, with Aaby at 27.85 for 22nd. Bender had an all-around score of 26.525 for 23rd.

The Warriors return to action Friday at a Division 2 sectional meet in Antigo.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments