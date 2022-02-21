...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11
inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
northern counties.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Anoka and Chisago Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult
travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
&&
Prep gymnastics: Ash wins Big Rivers vault title for Rice Lake
MENOMONIE — Rice Lake's Avery Ash earned a conference title in the vault at Saturday's Big Rivers gymnastics championship meet.
Ash scored 9.3 in the event to win by 0.05 over Eau Claire North/Memorial's Emma Loen. Ash paced the Warriors with an all-around score of 34.75, a personal best, to tie for fourth. Rice Lake was sixth as a team at 120.9, 0.35 behind its season-best score.
Winning the conference tournament title was Eau Claire North/Memorial with a score of 136.775, as Chippewa Falls was runner-up at 136.75. Loen won the all-around title at 35.95.
Also in the vault for the Warriors, Justine Berg scored 8.4, while Hannah Bender got a 8.2 and Kallahan Bowman 8. Reese Aaby received 7.8 for vault. Ash was runner-up with a 9.05 for the balance beam. Bowman earned a 7 and Berg 6.725. Aaby finished with a 6.4 and Bender got 5.825.
Competing in the floor exercise Ash took third at 8.975, Aaby scored 7.475 and Berg got a 7. Bella Nordquist received a score of 6.925 and Bender was at 6.825. Ash got a 7.425 for 22nd in the uneven bars, with Berg 25th at 7.2 Bowman scored a personal-best 6.65, Aaby finished at 6.175 and Bender received a 5.675.
In addition to Ash for all-around scores, Berg got a 29.325 for 18th, with Aaby at 27.85 for 22nd. Bender had an all-around score of 26.525 for 23rd.
The Warriors return to action Friday at a Division 2 sectional meet in Antigo.
