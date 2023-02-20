Big Rivers gymnastics meet at Rice Lake 2-18-23

Avery Ash stands atop the podium after winning the Big Rivers all-around title during the conference championship meet on Saturday in Rice Lake.

The day didn't begin like Avery Ash was hoping for as she fell off the balance beam during her routine.

But the Rice Lake sophomore didn't let that faze her as she completed her routine, and performed as expected in the other events on her way to winning the all-around title at Saturday's Big Rivers Conference championship meet in Rice Lake.

Reese Aaby performs her uneven bar routine as she set a personal best all-around score during Saturday's conference meet.

