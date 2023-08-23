With more than half of its lineup from last year back, the Rice Lake girls tennis team has plenty of experience as their new season gets underway.

Through their first week of competition the Warriors are 6-2 following invites at Mondovi and Altoona. The Warriors have wins over Ellsworth, Mondovi, Osceola, Barron, Chippewa Falls and Baldwin-Woodville. Rice Lake was taken down by Altoona and East Troy.

  

