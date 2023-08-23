...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Chisago, Kandiyohi, Meeker and Wright
Counties. In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Emily Mofle (pictured) and doubles teammate Natalie Nolin lead the Warriors.
With more than half of its lineup from last year back, the Rice Lake girls tennis team has plenty of experience as their new season gets underway.
Through their first week of competition the Warriors are 6-2 following invites at Mondovi and Altoona. The Warriors have wins over Ellsworth, Mondovi, Osceola, Barron, Chippewa Falls and Baldwin-Woodville. Rice Lake was taken down by Altoona and East Troy.
