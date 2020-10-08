BALDWIN — Rice Lake girls tennis sent three flights to sectionals Wednesday with each falling short of automatic qualification for next week's state tournament.
In No. 1 singles player Alex Robarge lost a 6-1, 6-1 contest to Medford's Brooke Sommer in the opening round of sectional play.
"It has been a pleasure to watch Alexa play singles for four years at RLHS," Rice Lake coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said of the senior. "She began playing since her freshman year. She reminds me of me a bit, in the fact that she is one of the shortest players on the team, yet she has so much drive and intrinsic motivation."
Oyarbide-Sanchez said she's attempting to get a special qualifier designation for both Robarge, as well as top doubles team of Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger, to advance to the state tournament.
The top Warrior doubles group of Dierks and Berger were defeated by Grace Sukanen and Ava Sukanen of Wausau Newman by score of 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the sectional quarterfinals.
"She is strong, fast, determined and offers great leadership," Oyarbide-Sanchez said of the senior Dierks. "Like Alexa, she has been a phenomenal captain who has a lot of intrinsic motivation and is always getting the team to push themselves."
"Lexi is very coachable and eager to learn," Oyarbide-Sanchez added of Berger. "She is also developing a wicked serve and has beautiful volley placement. We as a coaching staff are very grateful for her work ethic and know that she will continue to be a force to be reckoned with."
In the third flight Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Stevens Point Pacelli's group of Briar Armatowski and Emily Rosenthal. In the championship match of the flight, Mofle and Nolin were edged by Eau Claire Regis' Lauren Seeman and Abby Erickson for a spot at state by scores of 6-2, 6-4.
Oyarbide-Sanchez said the freshmen duo found success in their first high school seasons because of the dedication this past summer when they took advantage of open tennis opportunities.
"The girls work incredibly well together and they absorb the information given to them quickly and are able to execute and modify their skills..." Oyarbide-Sanchez said of Mofle and Nolin. "They are a joy to watch compete."
Rice Lake placed fourth in the sectional with 18 total points scored total. Eau Claire Regis took first with a score of 48
