BALDWIN — Rice Lake girls tennis sent three flights to a Division 2 sectional Wednesday with each falling short of automatic qualification for next week's state tournament.
But Friday the team learned that No. 1 singles player Alexa Robarge and the top doubles team of Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger each received special qualification to the state tennis tournament.
The state championships begin Thursday, Oct. 15 in Kohler. Robarge, with a record of 8-8 on the year, will face off with Waupun's Alysa Pattee (9-2). Dierks and Berger (8-6) match up against Eau Claire Regis' Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka (20-1).
At sectionals, Robarge lost a 6-1, 6-1 contest to Medford's Brooke Sommer in the opening round of sectional play.
Dierks and Berger were defeated by Grace Sukanen and Ava Sukanen of Wausau Newman by score of 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the sectional quarterfinals.
A factor in receiving qualification for the state championships was earning wins this season over other qualifiers. Robarge defeated Eau Claire Regis' Arianna Smith during the teams match with the Ramblers on Sept. 25. Robarge has also had matches against Division 1 qualifiers from Hudson and Menomonie, as well as a Division 2 qualifier from Amery.
Dierks and Berger have had contests with doubles state qualifiers from Barron, Ashland and Eau Claire Regis in Division 2 and Hudson and Menomonie in Division 1.
In the third flight at sectionals Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Stevens Point Pacelli's group of Briar Armatowski and Emily Rosenthal. In the championship match of the flight, Mofle and Nolin were edged by Eau Claire Regis' Lauren Seeman and Abby Erickson for a spot at state by scores of 6-2, 6-4.
Oyarbide-Sanchez said the freshmen duo found success in their first high school seasons because of the dedication this past summer when they took advantage of open tennis opportunities.
"The girls work incredibly well together and they absorb the information given to them quickly and are able to execute and modify their skills..." Rice Lake coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said of Mofle and Nolin. "They are a joy to watch compete."
Rice Lake placed fourth in the sectional with 18 total points scored total. Eau Claire Regis took first with a score of 48.
