The playoff run for Rice Lake's Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin came to an end in the second round of the Division 2 girls tennis state tournament.

The top Warriors' doubles team was edged in three sets on Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison by Big Foot's Jameson Gregory and Josie Giroux (7-4).

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments