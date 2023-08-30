Rice Lake girls tennis vs. Chippewa Falls 8-29-23

Karlee Seifert earned a win at No. 3 singles during the Warriors conference victory over Chippewa Falls on Aug. 29.

The Rice Lake girls tennis team had its home opener on Tuesday as the Warriors knocked off Chippewa Falls 6-1 for the team's first Big Rivers victory of the season.

Rice Lake (7-3, 1-1) won each of the three doubles matches and took three of four singles contests.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments