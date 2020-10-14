It seemed as though their seasons, and for two of them, their high school tennis careers were over.
Instead news came that through special qualification the Rice Lake tennis team would be sending three players — one singles player and one doubles group — to the Division 2 state championships.
No. 1 singles player Alex Robarge and No. 1 doubles pairing of Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger each will be in action Thursday at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler.
“Finishing my last game at sectionals was really devastating losing,” Diercks said, “but now getting that one more game makes me so excited, and I want to play more, and I’m excited for it.”
The senior Diercks and sophomore Berger enter the state tournament with a 8-6 record. The duo faces off against Eau Claire Regis’ Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka (20-1) beginning at 11:45 a.m. At sectionals last week, Diercks and Berger were defeated by Grace Sukanen and Ava Sukanen of Wausau Newman by scores of 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the sectional quarterfinals.
Robarge will be in action first on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., matching up with Waupun’s Alysa Pattee (9-2). Robarge has played to a 8-8 record during her senior season.
“It feels really good to have all the hard work pay off and to actually go somewhere with it rather than just stopping at sectionals,” Robarge said. “It’s pretty nice to know that the WIAA figured everything out so we could actually make this tournament happen.”
At sectionals, Robarge lost a 6-1, 6-1 contest to Medford’s Brooke Sommer in the opening round of sectional play.
Also in action at last week’s sectional tournament was No. 3 doubles pairing of freshmen Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin. The duo earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Stevens Point Pacelli’s group of Briar Armatowski and Emily Rosenthal to advance to the flight’s title match. In the championship contest, Mofle and Nolin were edged by Eau Claire Regis’ Lauren Seeman and Abby Erickson by scores of 6-2, 6-4.
Rice Lake coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said the freshmen duo found success in their first high school season because of their dedication this past summer, when they took advantage of open tennis opportunities.
“The girls work incredibly well together and they absorb the information given to them quickly and are able to execute and modify their skills...” Oyarbide-Sanchez said of Mofle and Nolin. “They are a joy to watch compete.”
Rice Lake placed fourth in the sectional with 18 total points scored. Eau Claire Regis took first with a score of 48.
Not only was there doubt whether the three state qualifiers would be playing at state, much of the season was filled with uncertainty whether all the team’s matches would be played and whether there would even be a postseason.
“I think under these circumstances it’s really amazing that we get to compete,” Berger said.
“Going into the season, it was like there’s not going to be a tournament, but I really I had a feeling — I know we can do this, I know we’re a strong team. Even if there’s not state competition we’re still pushing as hard as we could throughout the season to get to where we are right now.”
Sending three players to state shows the growth of the tennis program. This year saw the highest numbers and great summer open tennis partipation during Oyarbide-Sanchez’s time on the staff.
“I really feel great about our program overall in general,” she said. “Each year I’ve just seen more competitiveness from all of our athletes, just that desire to get better and compete against other schools.
“Often times we talk about you can’t just show up and expect to be good, and if we want to be at the same level as our competitors — especially in our Big Rivers Conference — we need to put in the work, we need to put in the time, and that’s something I stress to the girls all the time.”
For Robarge the key to this season was the difficult challenge of playing at No. 1 singles a year ago, Oyarbide-Sanchez said. Robarge grew more comfortable playing against each team’s best player and she headed into the offseason knowing what she needed to get better at.
“She got a taste of it last year and really knew what she had to work on to improve,” Oyarbide-Sanchez said of Robarge.
“Her game specifically is she’s just a great all-around player. We’ve talked a lot about how every player she competes against is going to have an amazing base line game, and she needs to move past that. So she’s worked on slice shots, drop shots, being strong at the net, just a way to vary up her game, so she can force opponents also to vary their game versus just staying on the line.”
Diercks and Berger hadn’t played as doubles partners before this season, but with Berger finishing strong in her freshman year at No. 2 doubles, it made sense to pair the two, Oyarbide-Sanchez said. It took awhile for them to develop the on-court chemistry but once they grew comfortable with each other’s games they found their footing.
“The very first couple of matches they looked good but they looked very green, just kind of needing to feel out what it is like to get used to your teammate,
Oyarbide-Sanchez said of the doubles team. “I think especially Paige — being a senior — she’s got a great leadership role, she’s really good about analyzing the two of them and offering advice, and she offers advice in such a supportive, constructive way. Then Lexi, she wants to learn and she wants to do whatever she can.
“All of these girls spend so many hours on the court and so this doubles team specifically just that growth as a team, feeling more confident with each others strengths and weaknesses and being there for their partner (was key).”
Matches at the state tennis tournament are no easy task. Oyarbide-Sanchez said Rice Lake tennis has yet to advance a team past the first round in its history. For the two flights, it’s about putting their best foot forward. All three players agreed the goal is play at the top of their games and take the outcome that occurs. For seniors Robarge and Diercks it means getting one more chance to represent Rice Lake tennis.
“What I’m most excited for is just playing,” Diercks said. “I love the game, I love competing against other teams, and we got that extra chance to compete at a higher level than what we’ve been competing at all year. It’s just exciting for us to take that next step.”
While this season began with plenty of uncertainty, the Rice Lake tennis team made sure it made the most of it. That mindset throughout the duration of the season led the success needed to gain a special qualifier status. This year has provided plenty of challenges both on and off the court, but playing at the state championships is the perfect way to end the season, Robarbe said.
“It was a really hard season to go into not really knowing what was going on with everything,” she said, “but it’s really nice to see all the hard work from beginning of the summer until now has paid off and we get to go to state and experience what it’s like to be among some harder competitors and hopefully we’ll do our best and win some matches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.