Rice Lake tennis vs. Ellworth 8-16-22

Rice Lake senior Alyssa Standford makes a play at the net during a match at No. 2 doubles on Tuesday against Ellsworth.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Rice Lake girls tennis began the season Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Ellworth in a nonconference match held in Rice Lake.

The Warriors swept the doubles matches and took three of four singles contests.

