KOHLER — Rice Lake's Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger fought to a third set, but ultimately fell in a Division 2 state tournament opening round matchup on Thursday at Sports Core in Kohler.
The Rice Lake duo lost the first set to Eau Claire Regis' Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka 2-6. Diercks and Berger battled for a 6-4 win the second set to force a third set tiebreaker. The Rambler pairing defeated Diercks and Berger 8-10 in the tiebreaker to move to the second round of action. Diercks and Berger ended their season with a 8-7 record.
Rice Lake coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said in the first set the Rice Lake pairing let a few opportunities get past them. They quickly bounced back to take the second game before jumping ahead in the tiebreaker. Rice Lake made an adjustment in avoiding the Rambler player at the net who was finding success returning each shot she could.
"I told the girls if they could be prepared for the ball to return, no matter how good they thought it was, that they could do it," Oyarbide-Sanchez said. "The girls were on fire and sprinting to every ball across the court. The Regis court was definitely worried, and even asked, "what are you feeding those girls in Rice Lake? They are so incredibly fast!"
With how competitive the match was it came down to the most minor of mistakes that made the difference. It was the closest Rice Lake has gotten to advancing a singles or doubles team to the second round of the state tournament, Oyardbide-Sanchez said.
In singles play for the Warriors, Alexa Robarge played a close first set but Waupun's Alysa Pattee edged Robarge 4-6. Pattee won the second set (2-6) to win the match and advance to the next round.
Oyarbide-Sanchez said Robarge might have had the edge in the matchup once the ball was in play, but the difference was Pattee's serving ability. A normally slow starter, Oyarbide-Sanchez said, Robarge was ready from the get-go but a lack of opportunities against top-flight servers this year put Robarge in a difficult spot.
"I don't know that I have ever seen Alexa start so consistently in her first set," Oyarbide-Sanchez said. "Normally, we joke that it takes Alexa a full set to warm-up. Alexa can be a power hitter, but sometimes she overcranks the ball. I reminded her to have patience and play the ball well and she did just that. She was very smart in her play."
Diercks and Robarge are both seniors. Oyarbide-Sanchez said their leadership will be missed and they each provide a great example of work ethic to younger teammates throughout the season.
"I have nothing but raving things to say about these girls," Oyarbide-Sanchez said. "They are exceptional role models, respectful young ladies, and extremely intrinsically motivated. Their hard work has really propelled this team."
