The Rice Lake girls tennis team went 2-0 to start its season in a pair of matches held in Mondovi. The Warriors swept Black River Falls 7-0 and defeated Mondovi 6-1.

Senior doubles team Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin, state qualifiers in each of the last two seasons, started this year with a pair of wins. No. 2 doubles team of seniors Olivia Gifford and Emily Scheu were also victorious in each of their matches, while senior Maddie Gilbert and junior Hannah Yeager helped the Warriors complete a perfect day for the doubles teams with two wins at the No. 3 spot in the lineup.

  

