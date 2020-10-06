BALDWIN — Rice Lake girls tennis advanced one singles player and two doubles groups to sectionals after strong performances at a Division 2 sub-sectional at Baldwin on Monday.
The Warrior top singles player Alexa Robarge and top double group of Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger each reached the semifinals of the sub-sectional to qualify for sectional competition. Also reaching sectionals is the freshmen duo of Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin, who qualified after reaching the championship match of the No. 3 doubles flight.
Robarge topped Ellsworth’s Kacie Duval 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semis and qualify, while Dierks and Berger got a 6-2, 6-2 win over Osceola’s Kathryn Marek and Rachel Olson to advance.
Mofle and Nolin earned victories over Barron’s Emmellee Shipley and Elle Mark 6-1, 6-1 and Ellsworth’s Brianna Mauer and Hayley Bach 6-4, 6-1 to reach the title match of the bracket. Flights two and three in doubles and two through four in singles must reach the championship match to qualify for sectionals, while making it to the semifinals at the top doubles and singles flights earns a trip to sectionals.
Sectionals are Wednesday at Baldwin.
The remainder of the Rice Lake tennis team had their seasons come to a close. Aria Hanson won 6-0, 6-1 over Baldwin-Woodville’s Katelynn Miller to reach the semis of the No. 2 single flight, where the junior had her season end with a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Eau Claire Regis’ Sofie Merrick.
At No. 3 singles, sophomore Tegwen Romportl earned a 7-6, 6-3 win over Ellsworth’s Ella Gardner. Romportl eventually fell in the semifinal to Amery’s Lily Marquand 6-3, 6-3.
In the No. 4 singles flight sophomore Kallahan Bowman defeated Bloomer’s Madison Sather 6-1, 6-2, but later lost to Amery’s Ashley Benysek 6-3, 6-3 to end her season.
Seniors Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske teamed up to beat Amery’s Alaina Rivard and Truc Nguyen 6-3, 6-3 before having their season end at the hands of Baldwin-Woodville’s Brooke and Allison Albrightson by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.