A pair of individuals and two relays for the Rice Lake girls swim and dive team have qualified for the Division 2 state championships after placing well at Saturday's sectional meet at Merrill.

Overall the Warriors placed third as a team with a score of 226. Rhinelander took the sectional title at 337, with Wausau East runner-up at 241.

