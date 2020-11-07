MEDFORD — Faith Forsberg won a sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle, and took second in the 100 freestyle to advance to state in both events in leading the Rice Lake girls swim and dive team at a Division 2 sub-sectional on Saturday at Medford.
Diving took place Friday at Ladysmith.
The Warriors advanced 11 events to next week's Division 2 state championships in Wauskesha. To qualify for state, a swimmer or relay needed to finish as one of four sectional champions or be within the next 12 fastest times of all sectionals. Rice Lake competed in a sub-sectional in Medford while the other sub-sectional occurred in Rhinelander.
Forsberg's time of 24.36 seconds was the fastest of all Division 2 swimmers in all sectionals. She also placed second in the sectional in the 100 freestyle in a time of 54.32, which was second fastest time of all of the sectionals meets.
The 200 medley relay team of Grace Forsberg, Ellie Antonson, Clara Stinson and Faith Forsberg completed their race in 1:51.87, to lead the sub-sectional, take third in the sectional and place fourth overall of all meets. The 200 freestyle relay of Grace and Faith Forsberg, Antonson and Stinson also finished first in the sub-sectional in a time of 1:41.91 to take fourth in the sectional, although this was the fifth fastest time in Division 2.
Rice Lake's 400 freestyle relay group of Jackie Solum, Grace Forsberg, Jacqueline Erb and Antonson was 11th overall, while taking fourth in the sectional. The relay completed the race in 3:52.90.
Also taking 11th overall was Grace Forsberg in the 50 freestyle, with a time of 25.56, which was the seventh fastest sectional time. Her 100 freestyle time of 56.35 was eighth in the sectional and 12th overall to reach state in the event.
Stinson was 13th overall in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:02.49. She placed first in the sub-sectional and fifth in the sectional.
Erb (200 freestyle), Stinson (200 individual medley) and Hannah Miller (100 breaststroke) each reached state as the last qualifier for their respective events.
Erb swam to a fifth place finish in the sectional with a time of 2:04.98 to come in 16th overall of all the sectionals. Stinson won the sub-sectional race in 2:21.36 to place fifth in the sectional and take 16th overall. Miller had the top time in the sub-sectional, with a time of 1:13.52. She was fifth in the sectional and 16th of all Division 2 meets.
Antonson was sixth for the sectional and 20th overall in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.52) and Solum placed 10th for the sectional and 21st overall in the 100 backstroke (1:07.43).
In other sectional results, Solum was ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:11.15), Miller was ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:25.60), with Lauren Alberg (2:25.98) 10th and Antonson (2:29.88) 15th in that same event. Brynn Hudson took ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:14.13) and Alberg was 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:06.87).
For the diving team, Kate Stinson led the Warriors with a 329.30 to take second in the sub-sectional. This placed her third in the sectional, but 17th overall, one place short of reaching state, as the final qualifier scored a 359.30. Hailey Berger scored a 285.85, which placed her fifth for the sectional.
Rice Lake led the group of teams at its sub-sectional but finished second as team with a score of 301 for the sectional, with Rhinelander (387) winning a sectional championship.
