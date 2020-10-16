The Rice Lake girls swim and dive team won 10 of 12 events to cruise to a 104-39 victory over Superior in a nonconference meet on Thursday at the Rice Lake Community Pool.
The Warriors won each of the three relays as the 200-meter medley team of Kate Stinson, Hannah Miller, Lauren Alberg and Kaelyn Ostenson finished in a time of 2 minutes, 19.05 seconds to narrowly edge Rice Lake's all senior team of Grace Forsberg, Ellie Antonson, Rachel Mazourek and Hailey Berger (2:20.92.) on senior night. Rice Lake's 200 freestyle group of Jacqui Erb, Antonson, Clara Stinson and Faith Forsberg came in first in 1:57.93, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Clara Stinson, Erb, Faith Forsberg and Grace Forsberg placed first in a time of 4:25.92.
Grace Forsberg won the 200 freestyle (2:23.66) and 100 backstroke (1:12.52). Also getting first place finishes was Faith Forsberg in the 200 individual medley (2:37.8), Antonson in the 50 freestyle (29.43), Clara Stinson in the 100 butterfly (1:10.74), Erb in the 100 freestyle (1:06.65) and Miller in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.4).
Getting runner-up finishes was Brynn Hudson (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Clara Stinson (200 individual medley), Miller (50 freestyle), Faith Forsberg (100 butterfly), Leah Ebner (400 freestyle), Kate Stinson (100 backstroke) and Antonson (100 breaststroke).
Taking third in events was Ebner (200 freestyle), Alberg (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Mazourek (100 butterfly), Allison Rivard (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Ostenson (400 freestyle).
Kate Stinson led the Warriors in the diving event with a score of 270.55 to finish in fourth place.
Rice Lake has the Big Rivers Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Division 2 sectionals are slated for Nov. 6-7.
