Rice Lake girls soccer vs. Lakeland 6-11-22

Jordan Roethel sends a kick forward during the Warriors’ game against Lakeland on Saturday in Arcadia.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Rice Lake junior Kallahan Bowman and senior Jordan Roethel were each selected to the Big Rivers All-Conference second team for the 2022 girls soccer season.

Bowman led the Warriors with 22 goals on the season while tying for the team lead by assisting on 14 scores. Roethel matched Bowman with 14 assists and added 10 goals.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments