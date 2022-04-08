Rice Lake girls soccer vs. Eau Claire North 4-7-22

Kim Fries races an Eau Claire North player up the field. Fries would later score the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute.

Kim Fries scored in the final 10 minutes of the game as the Rice Lake girls soccer team defeated Eau Claire North 2-1 in the Big Rivers Conference opener on Thursday at Pug Lund Field.

With gusting wind, snow and below-freezing temperatures the Warriors and Huskies braved the elements.

