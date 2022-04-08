Kim Fries races an Eau Claire North player up the field. Fries would later score the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute.
Kim Fries scored in the final 10 minutes of the game as the Rice Lake girls soccer team defeated Eau Claire North 2-1 in the Big Rivers Conference opener on Thursday at Pug Lund Field.
With gusting wind, snow and below-freezing temperatures the Warriors and Huskies braved the elements.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Kallahan Bowman fights for possession of the ball.
Natalie Nolin fends off an Eau Claire North player.
Alexi MacDonald saves the ball from going out of bounds.
Jordan Roethel cuts in front of an Eau Claire North player to steal the ball.
Addison Leaf brings the ball forward.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.