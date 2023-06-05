With a pair of shutouts last week, the Rice Lake girls soccer team claimed a Division 3 regional title.

The second-seeded Warriors (8-7-2) took down No. 7 Hayward 10-0 in Thursday's playoff opener before earning a 7-0 victory against No. 4 Amery on Saturday. It's Rice Lake's sixth consecutive regional championship. 

