The Rice Lake girls soccer team was downed by Hudson 4-1 on Tuesday at Pug Lund Field as the Raiders stayed unbeaten in the Big Rivers.

The Warriors (4-3-1, 2-2) scored their goal in the final minute of the game as Clara Drost sent a shot past the goalie with 20 seconds left to go on the assist from Julia Holthaus.

