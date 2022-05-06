RIVER FALLS — It's taken 10 games into the regular season for Rice Lake girls soccer team to suffer its first loss as the Warriors were handed a 3-0 defeat by River Falls on Thursday.

The Wildcats move into a first place in the Big Rivers and are ranked seventh in the latest Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Rice Lake is eighth in Division 3.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments