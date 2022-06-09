Rice Lake girls soccer vs. Barron/Cumberland 6-9-22

The Warriors celebrate after Natalie Nolin (center) gave Rice Lake a two-goal advantage in Thursday's sectional semifinal victory over Barron/Cumberland.

The Rice Lake girls soccer team is back in the sectional final after a 3-0 shutout of Barron/Cumberland in Thursday night's Division 3 sectional semifinal at Pug Lund Field.

Rice Lake will play Lakeland on Saturday in Arcadia with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The Thunderbirds defeated Ashland 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie in regulation.

