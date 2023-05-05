An early goal put the Rice Lake Warriors girls soccer team in a hole and they were unable to make up the difference in 2-0 loss against River Falls on Thursday in Rice Lake.

The Wildcats scored a little more than two minutes into the contest and the game remained 1-0 until midway through the second half before River Falls doubled its lead nearing 62 minutes in.

