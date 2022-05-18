ALTOONA — The Rice Lake girls soccer team made quick work of Altoona/Fall Creek in Tuesday's 10-0 nonconference victory.

It took just 38 seconds for Rice Lake (10-3-1) to get on the scoreboard with Kallahan Bowman getting a pass from Maude Spagnolo and sending a shot into the back of the net.

