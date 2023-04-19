Rice Lake girls soccer vs. Hayward 4-18-23

Hannah Miller makes a pass to Mindy Barta during Rice Lake's win over Hayward on April 18.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Rice Lake girls soccer team dominated a nonconference matchup at home on Tuesday as the Warriors topped Hayward 8-0.

Kallahan Bowman scored three goals and Julia Holthaus and Lexi Berger each added two. Hannah Miller scored the final tally for the Warriors.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments