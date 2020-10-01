SOLON SPRINGS — Top-10 finishes from both Anna Marie Jones and Emma VandeVoort at a Division 2 girls golf regional at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs on Thursday qualified the Warrior duo for next week's sectional.
Sectionals will be hosted by Rice Lake at Turtleback Golf Course on Monday.
Jones shot a 103 to tie for seventh with Flambeau's Sophie Hauser. VandeVoort came in ninth with a 104. The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams move on to sectionals. Jones and VandeVoort were the highest placing individual qualifiers.
"Today's course was quite the challenge for everyone so we are pleased to be advancing two of our players to the next level," Rice Lake coach Taylor Hanvelt said. "Both Anna and Emma have worked hard all season on their game which showed today. Both girls played smart golf and didn't let the rough holes get them down."
Also heading to sectionals individually is Cumberland's Alleah Anderson and Barron's Claire Bartlett.
Rice Lake placed sixth as a team with a score of 447. Spooner claimed a regional title with a score of 430, edging out Flambeau (431) by a single stroke. Ladysmith (432) and Hayward (436) will also compete at sectionals.
Spooner's Molly Arf won medalist honors with a 96, to hold off Flambeau's Shyla Applebee and Abby Bratanich, who each had 98.
For Rice Lake Callie Karstens shot a 119 to tie for 29th, Laurel Wagner carded a 121 to place in a tie for 33rd and Emma Thompson ended her day at 123, to take 38th.
"Callie, Laurel, and Emma also battled today and I'm proud of the effort they put in," Hanvelt said. "Callie and Emma just joined the golf team last season and have shown tremendous progress."
Wagner and Thompson, along with Molly Cich, are seniors and have played their last match for the Warriors. VandeVoort is also a senior, but with Thursday's performance she earned at least one more round of golf for her high school career.
"They are excellent golfers, teammates, and role models." Hanvelt said of the seniors. "Each senior will be missed but they all have a very bright future ahead of them.
"As a coach, I am incredibly proud of how the program has grown and the commitment that the girls have shown to improving their game. My hope is that we continue to progress as a team in years to come."
