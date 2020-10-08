Rice Lake's Anna Marie Jones shot a 94 to place in a tie for 12th place at a Division 2 sectional girls golf meet held at Turtleback Golf Course on Wednesday.
The junior tied with Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson, and was two strokes back of individually qualifying for next week's state golf tournament.
Emma VandeVoort shot a 97 to finish in a tie for 15th with Amery's Kaylee Yzermans. Both Jones and VandeVoort shot a 48 on the opening nine holes before Jones carded a 46 on the back nine, and VandeVoort scored a 49. The Rice Lake duo led the group of eight individual qualifiers from the regional meets in Wednesday's action.
Spooner finished tied for fifth as a team with Baldwin-Woodville. Cathryn Walker led the Rails with a 102 to finish in a tie for 21st. Hayward came in seventh. The Hurricanes were led by Gillian Johnson, who placed in a tie for 18th with a 100. Cumberland's Alleah Anderson placed 46th with a 130.
Prescott claimed the sectional championship with score of 349, well ahead of second finishing Saint Croix Central (371). Prescott's Ava Salay won medalist honors with a 81.
