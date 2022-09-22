Kate Scharf finished her round at 100 in leading the Rice Lake girls golf team at Wednesday's Big Rivers Conference tournament at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.

Shea Zadra carded 120, with Jenna Harris at 127. Hailee Lindow scored 156. Rice Lake finished eighth in the standings for the meet, which was won by Hudson.

