Eliana Sheplee dribbles up the court in a game against Hayward earlier this season.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee earned another honor to cap her sophomore season on the basketball court.

Sheplee received a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State honorable mention. She had been selected to the Big Rivers All-Conference first team earlier this month.

