IMG_0613.jpg

Eliana Sheplee led the Big Rivers in rebounding and was second in scoring this season.

Rice Lake junior Eliana Sheplee has been named to the Big Rivers All-Conference first team for the second consecutive season.

Sheplee is joined on the first team by Eau Claire Memorial senior Lily Cayley, New Richmond senior Gabby Aune, Menomonie junior Mary Berg, and Hudson juniors Ella Carstensen and Olivia Grothaus. Cayley was named the conference's player of the year.

IMG_1258.jpg

Adaline Sheplee finished third in the conference in rebounding and was fourth in scoring.

